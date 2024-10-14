Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL) Short Interest Up 80.2% in September

Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the September 15th total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Franklin Wireless Price Performance

Franklin Wireless stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. Franklin Wireless has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $4.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Franklin Wireless alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Wireless

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Wireless stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,469 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Franklin Wireless worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.