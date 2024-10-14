Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Expands By 80.7%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 310,600 shares, a growth of 80.7% from the September 15th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE EDD opened at $4.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 330.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 13.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

