Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Up 81.0% in September

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the September 15th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXG opened at $8.56 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,949,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,927,000 after purchasing an additional 235,065 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,784,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,159,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,261,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,142,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

