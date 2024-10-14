Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Up 81.0% in September

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the September 15th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EXG opened at $8.56 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
