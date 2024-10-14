First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ KNGZ opened at $34.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.83. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10.

Get First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF

About First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $734,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $309,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.