54,353 Shares in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,353 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 11.4% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 22.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0987 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

