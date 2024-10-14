Creative Planning Has $581,000 Stock Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,807 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 45.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,412,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,112,000 after purchasing an additional 440,026 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Bancolombia in the first quarter worth approximately $10,299,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,260,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter worth approximately $8,248,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth $5,756,000.

Bancolombia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $32.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.8456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bancolombia from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

