Creative Planning Takes Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMIN. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS SMIN opened at $85.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.69. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $55.12.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.