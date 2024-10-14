iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILCB. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

ILCB opened at $80.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.38 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.66.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.