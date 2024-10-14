Creative Planning Reduces Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Five Below were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Five Below by 12.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Five Below by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

FIVE opened at $93.40 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average is $110.79.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.95 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Citigroup decreased their target price on Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Five Below from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $176.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.15.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

