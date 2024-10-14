Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 20,531 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at $71,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Price Performance

GH opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.11. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 418.21% and a negative net margin of 76.23%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

