Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Papa Johns International by 65.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Papa Johns International by 16.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 379.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Papa Johns International in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa Johns International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Papa Johns International Price Performance

Shares of Papa Johns International stock opened at $50.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $78.67.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.13 million. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.78%.

Papa Johns International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

