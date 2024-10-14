On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) vs. Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) Head to Head Comparison

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.3% of Complete Solaria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 92.5% of Complete Solaria shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Complete Solaria and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Complete Solaria -434.43% N/A -118.69% On Track Innovations -63.06% -1,110.80% -62.59%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Complete Solaria 0 0 1 0 3.00 On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Complete Solaria and On Track Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Complete Solaria presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.41%. Given Complete Solaria’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Complete Solaria is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Risk & Volatility

Complete Solaria has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Complete Solaria and On Track Innovations”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Complete Solaria $59.85 million 1.92 -$269.55 million N/A N/A On Track Innovations $14.88 million 0.30 -$11.66 million N/A N/A

On Track Innovations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Complete Solaria.

Summary

Complete Solaria beats On Track Innovations on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria, Inc. provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions. It offers its products and services through third party sales partners. The company is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Petroleum. The company's product portfolio includes readers, controllers and terminals, management software, payment services, and Payment System as a Service (PSaaS). It offers OtiMetry System that incorporates telemetry, sales, and operations into solution with cloud control, and real-time online management and alerts; TRIO-IQ, a telemetry gateway and EMV payment reader; TRIO, a payment device for installation in kiosks and vending machines; UNO-8 and UNO-PLUS contactless readers for unattended retail environments with self-service payment stations, including ATMs, toll roads, access control, and mass transit validators; and controllers and gateways comprises OTI TeleBox, a machine-to-machine controller that enables the communication between machines, and GoBox, a machine-to-machine controller that communicates between machines, cashless readers, and remote servers. The company also provides a terminal management system, which is a cloud-based system that provides real-time control and insights of each machine enabling operators to remotely manage their terminal's fleet; and cloud based vending management system and vending BI. In addition, it offers payment services, including payment service API, an application programming interface; close loop payment that supports close-loop payment cards; and APIs for integration with mobile payment solutions, as well as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) payment solutions. The company's readers are certified by various card associations and support Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, MIFARE, FeliCa, and others. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

