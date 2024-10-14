Contrasting Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) and Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF)

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) and Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Veris Residential and Ingenia Communities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential -21.79% -8.55% -3.41% Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Veris Residential and Ingenia Communities Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 1 1 1 0 2.00 Ingenia Communities Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Veris Residential presently has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential downside of 9.49%. Given Veris Residential’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Veris Residential is more favorable than Ingenia Communities Group.

This table compares Veris Residential and Ingenia Communities Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $279.86 million 5.75 -$107.26 million ($0.67) -25.84 Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ingenia Communities Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veris Residential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.0% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Veris Residential shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veris Residential beats Ingenia Communities Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principle; a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

About Ingenia Communities Group

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer offering quality residential communities and holiday accommodation. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200. Across Ingenia Lifestyle, Ingenia Gardens, Ingenia Holidays and Ingenia Rental, the Group's $2.3 billion property portfolio includes 107 communities and development sites and is continuing to grow.

