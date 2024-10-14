Financial Contrast: Connexa Sports Technologies (YYAI) and The Competition

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Connexa Sports Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Connexa Sports Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connexa Sports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Connexa Sports Technologies Competitors 76 492 739 8 2.52

As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.78%. Given Connexa Sports Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Connexa Sports Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

4.0% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connexa Sports Technologies -565.12% -1,557.21% -187.79% Connexa Sports Technologies Competitors -83.83% -165.14% -26.25%

Volatility & Risk

Connexa Sports Technologies has a beta of -1.78, suggesting that its share price is 278% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connexa Sports Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.55, suggesting that their average share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Connexa Sports Technologies $8.40 million -$15.64 million -0.01 Connexa Sports Technologies Competitors $2.83 billion $66.22 million 45.88

Connexa Sports Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Connexa Sports Technologies. Connexa Sports Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Connexa Sports Technologies competitors beat Connexa Sports Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Connexa Sports Technologies Company Profile

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

