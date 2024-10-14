Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

RLYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Rallybio during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rallybio during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rallybio during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rallybio during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rallybio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLYB stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. Rallybio has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

