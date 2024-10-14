Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANNX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $31,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $95,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,329 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 83,969 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $7.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65. Annexon has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

