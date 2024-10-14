Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.83.
SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
NYSE SU opened at $40.39 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
