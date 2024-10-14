Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.83.

SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SU opened at $40.39 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

