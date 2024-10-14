OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.83.

Several research firms have commented on OGC. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.90 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

TSE:OGC opened at C$3.93 on Monday. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$2.08 and a 52 week high of C$4.18. The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.00 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.35.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. OceanaGold had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of C$343.70 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.6113821 EPS for the current year.

OceanaGold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from OceanaGold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.00%.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

