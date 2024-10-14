The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.66.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 214,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 97.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 63.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

