Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.31.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CJR.B shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.05 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.37 to C$0.05 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.24 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Stock Down 3.0 %
About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corus Entertainment
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.