Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CJR.B shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.05 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.37 to C$0.05 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.24 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 3.0 %

About Corus Entertainment

Shares of TSE CJR.B opened at C$0.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.07. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$1.06.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

