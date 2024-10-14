TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TALGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

TAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,333,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,438 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,209,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,919,000 after acquiring an additional 321,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,187,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,676,000 after acquiring an additional 709,845 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,364 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1,122.00 and a beta of 0.04. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $15.52.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TALGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $414.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.39 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 3.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

