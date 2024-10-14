TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.30.
TAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TAL Education Group Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1,122.00 and a beta of 0.04. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $15.52.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $414.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.39 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 3.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.
