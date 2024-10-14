LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.83.
A number of brokerages recently commented on LIVN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LivaNova Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $52.53 on Monday. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.28.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
