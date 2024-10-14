LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIVN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in LivaNova by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 97.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 117.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $52.53 on Monday. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.28.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

