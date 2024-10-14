Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLDB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair upgraded Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.
NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $6.05 on Monday. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $233.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.
