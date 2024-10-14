Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLDB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair upgraded Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SLDB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Solid Biosciences Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth $23,935,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 175.0% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,300,000 after buying an additional 1,590,781 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 135.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,728,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 994,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 283.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 920,404 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 26.4% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,330,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,682,000 after buying an additional 904,160 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $6.05 on Monday. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $233.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.