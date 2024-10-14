Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVE. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVE stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.04.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.44%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

