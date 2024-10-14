Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.60.

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

TSE:K opened at C$13.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.06. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.46 and a 1-year high of C$13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 10.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 1.0071259 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total value of C$156,600.00. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 12,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total transaction of C$156,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.31, for a total transaction of C$55,395.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,163 shares of company stock worth $273,407. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

