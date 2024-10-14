Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 371,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,080,128.49. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $10.14 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 253.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.96%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZI. Daiwa America downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Get Our Latest Report on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.