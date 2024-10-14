Wedmont Private Capital Grows Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,319 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 22.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $5.01 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

