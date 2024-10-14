Wedmont Private Capital Takes $131,000 Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 71.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 51.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BCS opened at $12.45 on Monday. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2684 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. Barclays’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Barclays Company Profile



Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

