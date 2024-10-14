Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in UWM were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UWMC. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in UWM by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of UWM by 134.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 115,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 66,174 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UWM

In other news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 1,200,000 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $10,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

UWM Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of UWMC opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.00 and a beta of 1.63. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $507.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UWM from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised UWM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

