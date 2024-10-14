Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 56.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in QuantumScape by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QS stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 4.58. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $76,931.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,453.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $76,931.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,453.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 58,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $335,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,202,067.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,126,067 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,475. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

