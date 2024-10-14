16,918 Shares in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 23.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WOW shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other news, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,224.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,224.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,575,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,335,913.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

