UMB Bank n.a. Buys 3,548 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after buying an additional 213,149 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth $182,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,009,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.66.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

