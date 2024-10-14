UMB Bank n.a. Has $167,000 Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 467.0% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.56.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO opened at $139.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $105.44 and a 52 week high of $140.04.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

