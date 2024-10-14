UMB Bank n.a. Has $151,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825,418 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259,471 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,342,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,648,000 after buying an additional 317,837 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,971,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,057,000 after buying an additional 609,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,130,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,163,000 after buying an additional 171,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

