UMB Bank n.a. Raises Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 981,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,758,000 after acquiring an additional 277,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,360,000 after purchasing an additional 187,934 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $22,053,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,115,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,739,000 after buying an additional 107,081 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 180,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,259,000 after buying an additional 100,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CINF. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $136.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.84 and its 200 day moving average is $124.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $139.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

