UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,251 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,920,000 after buying an additional 833,492 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,283,539 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $596,825,000 after buying an additional 53,237 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,185,476 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $583,162,000 after buying an additional 18,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,639,691 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $367,789,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.92 and a 1 year high of $153.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,823. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,823. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total transaction of $356,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,957.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,705 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.