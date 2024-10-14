UMB Bank n.a. Increases Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GL. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 7.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 33.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 47.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, Director Mary E. Thigpen purchased 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,571. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL opened at $107.78 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.76. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.68%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

