Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Holdings Raised by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 20.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 326 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.'s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 127,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.2 %

Murphy USA stock opened at $490.03 on Monday. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $350.55 and a one year high of $552.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $505.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.73% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy USA news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,114 shares in the company, valued at $8,242,955.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total value of $6,920,468.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,971,533.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total value of $1,023,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,242,955.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,209 shares of company stock worth $16,564,666 in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.57.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

