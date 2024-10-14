Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 64.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,312 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Perficient were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth $35,686,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perficient in the second quarter valued at about $32,541,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 1,044.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,686 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,577,000 after purchasing an additional 434,115 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Perficient by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,945,667 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $128,064,000 after buying an additional 404,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth $22,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of PRFT opened at $75.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $76.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $69.92. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.58 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

