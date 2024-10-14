Creative Planning Buys 6,489 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.09% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 43.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 120,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of CNOB opened at $25.72 on Monday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $985.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $134.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

