Creative Planning Purchases 6,221 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 28.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $938,107.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,141.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CNA Financial news, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $938,107.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,141.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,297,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,311 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $49.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

