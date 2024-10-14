Creative Planning Purchases 3,720 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,387,000 after purchasing an additional 862,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,636,000 after purchasing an additional 612,838 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter valued at $13,938,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 60.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 595,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,164,000 after buying an additional 224,075 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,645,913.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,187 shares in the company, valued at $26,645,913.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,961.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,770 shares of company stock valued at $854,014. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $48.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.11. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.