Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NOV were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOV. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in NOV by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 18.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in NOV by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in NOV by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 51,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Up 1.3 %

NOV stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOV

NOV Company Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.