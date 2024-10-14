Creative Planning Grows Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 15.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,331,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 175,956 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,607,000 after acquiring an additional 223,462 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 874,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 696,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of UTZ opened at $17.09 on Monday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -68.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.23 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce John Lindeman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,352.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

