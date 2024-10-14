Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Valaris were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valaris by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valaris in the second quarter worth $204,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAL opened at $52.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.14. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $51.78 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $1.07. Valaris had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VAL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Valaris from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valaris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

In other news, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,326.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,450,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,118.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,403 shares of company stock worth $4,028,246. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

