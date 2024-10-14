AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 77,170 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,170 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,071,000 after buying an additional 100,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 26,356 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,764,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 246,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 44,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 4.3 %

CLNE opened at $2.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $649.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $97.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

CLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

