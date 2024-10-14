AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 59,352 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,352 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 1.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,371,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,336,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,976,000 after buying an additional 410,243 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 273,734 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 66.5% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,695,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 17.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,012,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 301,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $809.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vivid Seats had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEAT. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

Vivid Seats Profile

(Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

