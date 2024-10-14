Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,308 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

MITK opened at $8.92 on Monday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $417.38 million, a PE ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MITK. StockNews.com upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

