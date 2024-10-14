Creative Planning Sells 7,975 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 154.8% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 921.8% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,207 shares in the company, valued at $42,338,045.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,207 shares in the company, valued at $42,338,045.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $28,992.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,202.39. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $19.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 57.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HTGC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

