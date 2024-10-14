Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.36% of Ferroglobe worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Thomist Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 1,208,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 773,831 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Ferroglobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,127,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,079 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of GSM stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $849.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. Ferroglobe PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.55 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Ferroglobe Profile

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

